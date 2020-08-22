1/1
Gary P. Buchter
Buchter, Gary P.
Gary P. Buchter, 64, of Hamden, passed away on August 7, 2020. Born in New Haven, CT on April 6, 1956, a son of the late Warren and Charlotte Vaughn Buchter. He is survived by his brothers, Warren G. Buchter Jr. and his wife Cinda of Florida, and Mark Buchter and his wife Suzanne of Ansonia; step-mother Edith Buchter; stepbrother Christopher Towle and his wife Diane; stepsister Laura Curran; and half sister Kimberly Moran and her husband John. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Robert Buchter, and his stepbrother Nelson Towle. Gary worked at several machine shops; Precision Metal Products, Courier Machine and Automation Tool. He had a passion for motorcycles, loved boating, and his favorite pastime was fishing. Many memories were had at Lake Wintergreen and West Rock. Gary had a big heart and will be missed by all, especially Michelle, Jeffrey, and many close friends that are country wide. Due to the Covid Health Crisis, private graveside services celebrating Gary's life will be held at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are under the care of Beecher & Bennett, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, www.cancer.org. To see Gary's obituary online or to share a memory with his family, please visit:
www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2020.
