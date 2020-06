Racusin , GaryAfter an extended battle with Parkinson's Disease, Gary Racusin passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. He had a long and distinguished career as a clinical psychologist at Yale University and in the greater New Haven area. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Nancy Moss-Racusin, his daughters Corinne Moss-Racusin (Ranjit Bhagwat) and Lauren Moss-Racusin, brother Robert Racusin (Sharon Racusin), grandchildren Alia Bhagwat and Leo Bhagwat, sister-in-law Mia Levi (Evan Levi), and many extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his mother Shirley Racusin, father Aaron Racusin, and mother-in-law Ann Moss Berland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research