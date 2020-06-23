Gary Racusin
After an extended battle with Parkinson's Disease, Gary Racusin passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. He had a long and distinguished career as a clinical psychologist at Yale University and in the greater New Haven area. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Nancy Moss-Racusin, his daughters Corinne Moss-Racusin (Ranjit Bhagwat) and Lauren Moss-Racusin, brother Robert Racusin (Sharon Racusin), grandchildren Alia Bhagwat and Leo Bhagwat, sister-in-law Mia Levi (Evan Levi), and many extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his mother Shirley Racusin, father Aaron Racusin, and mother-in-law Ann Moss Berland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 23, 2020.
