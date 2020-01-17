Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Kenny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary William Kenny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary William Kenny Obituary
Kenny, Gary William
Gary passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family. He is survived by his wife Jane Miller Kenny, daughters Emily Jane Kenny, Ashley Twohill and her husband John, beloved granddaughters Kennedy Jane, Rylan, Addison and Emma Twohill. He is also survived by his mother Joan and brother Joe Kenny. He will remain in our hearts and live on through every Beatle melody Here, There and Everwhere. Funeral service is Tuesday, January 21, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Carmel Congregational Church, 3824 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT, To leave an online condolence, please visit www:siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -