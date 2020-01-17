|
Kenny, Gary William
Gary passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family. He is survived by his wife Jane Miller Kenny, daughters Emily Jane Kenny, Ashley Twohill and her husband John, beloved granddaughters Kennedy Jane, Rylan, Addison and Emma Twohill. He is also survived by his mother Joan and brother Joe Kenny. He will remain in our hearts and live on through every Beatle melody Here, There and Everwhere. Funeral service is Tuesday, January 21, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Carmel Congregational Church, 3824 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT, To leave an online condolence, please visit www:siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020