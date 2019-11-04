|
|
Carlisle, Gavin John
Gavin John Carlisle 17, of Clinton passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Gavin was born on December 6, 2001. He was the beloved son of Christopher and Tracy (Erquhart) Carlisle, who survive him.
In addition to his parents, Gavin is survived by his older brother Logan and younger sister Brooke. Also grandparents, Mark and Gail Carlisle, and grandparents, Harold and Deborah Erquhart. Aunts and Uncles, Dwayne and Melinda (Carlisle) Xenelis, Donald and Tina (Erquhart) Demers, and Derek and Kristee Erquhart. He also leaves behind a very close knit family of cousins; Jack, Abby, Carolyn, Ben and Claire Xenelis, Marissa and Carly Demers, and McKenna Erquhart. Also, he is survived by many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends (the "Squad") too numerous to mention by name.
Gavin was a Senior at The Morgan School in Clinton. He served as his class Vice President in his Freshman, Sophomore and Junior years. In his Senior year, he was serving as President of The Morgan School. Gavin was also a member of The National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society. In addition, he was also a member of The National Society of High School Scholars. Gavin also donated his time to some local community organizations. Gavin also served as Vice President of the Interact club and was a part of many other clubs. He had an aspiration to further continue his education.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 AM in the First Church of Christ Congregational, 55 Church Rd., Clinton, CT 06413. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to: The National Peace Corps Association, 1900L Street NW Suite, 610 Washington, D.C. 20036. Also, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street 11th floor, New York, New York 10038. Also, the Connecticut Mental Health Foundation (CMHC Foundation) 34 Park Street Suite, 144 New Haven, Connecticut 06519.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 5, 2019