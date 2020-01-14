|
Acosta, Gayle Elaine
Gayle E. Acosta went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born in Charleston, SC to John T. and Elizabeth Jenkins on September 22, 1953. Gayle E. Acosta was the first daughter born in the family after 10+ years and was the oldest daughter of six. Gayle was married to William H. Acosta and their union was blessed with six children: William Acosta Jr., Daniel Acosta, Julius Jones, Terrance Jones, Jerry Singleton, and Gayle Singleton-Armour.
Gayle gave her life to the Lord at the tender age of 14. She began working in the New Zion I.A.M.E church in Charleston where her mother was a devoted member. In 1974, Gayle relocated from South Carolina to Bridgeport, CT. She became a member of the Holy Tabernacle Church of God in Christ (COGIC) where she developed spiritually and ministered for 12 years. She was appointed Children's choir organist and director, Youth & Young Adult Choir director, Prayer and Bible Class teacher, Junior High Sunday School teacher and evening Prayer Intercessor. She was licensed as an Evangelist Missionary by the Church of God in Christ Jurisdiction #1 under the leadership of Bishop C.H. Brewer in 1984. In that same year, Gayle married Jerry Singleton Sr. and relocated to New London, CT. She became a member of the Pentecostal Rescue Mission COGIC, ministering as their pianist, Adult Choir director and Young Adult Sunday School teacher. In 1987, Gayle and her husband founded Ephesus Temple COGIC. She began a Youth Program called the Sunbeam Fellowship where youth ages 5-25 met every Wednesday evening. The program was a great success throughout the church and the community, enrolling about 150 youths. In 1995 Gayle parted ways from her husband and moved back to Bridgeport, CT, where she resumed serving at Holy Tabernacle COGIC. She became a member of the Kingdom Life Christian Church of Milford, CT in 1999. There, she was appointed Choir director and led the 2,000+ congregation in prayer on Sunday morning. In 2003, Gayle E. Acosta married William H. Acosta and joined the Mount Aery Baptist Church, Bridgeport, CT where she became the facilitator of the Prayer Warriors ministry, wrote music for the Teaching Others To Achieve Literacy (TOTAL) Program, and served as choir director for the Male Chorus and Mass Choir. In 2006, Gayle and her husband were called by the Lord to the Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church in New Haven, CT. He became the Minister of Music and she served as the Assistant Minister of Music. In that same year, the Acostas founded Sword of The Spirit Christian Church in Bridgeport, CT.
Gayle graduated from the Charleston, SC public school system in 1972. She worked at Sikorsky Aircraft, General Dynamics, Priority Care Visiting Nurse and the Bridgeport Public Schools Parent Center and Immanuel Baptist Church working as the executive assistant and church secretary. She enrolled in the Black Ministries Program (BMP) at Hartford Seminary and graduated with high honors in 2010. Although she had ministered effectively for many years in various capacities, crossing both racial and denominational barriers, she felt the need for continued growth intellectually as well as spiritually.
Gayle leaves to mourn her husband William Acosta Sr., their children: Julius Jones, Terrance Jones, William Acosta Jr. (Tiffany), Daniel Acosta, Jerry Singleton and Gayle (Dominic) Armour; brothers: Ronald Jenkins and Victor (Della) Jenkins; sisters, Debbie (Larry) Jones, and Ghema Jenkins, and eight grand-children.
Gayle is predeceased by her parents, John T. and Elizabeth Jenkins, and her brother, John. T. Jenkins Jr.
Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church 1324 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message for the Acosta Family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 15, 2020