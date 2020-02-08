|
|
Zamkov, Gayle L.
Gayle L. Zamkov, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to so many, passed away in Florida with her husband and kids by her side. She is survived by her husband Steve of 47 years and her son Jamie Zamkov (Penny) of Woodbridge, CT and her daughter Robyn Salles (Josh) of Larchmont, NY. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Kayla, Jenna, Justin, Hayden and Camryn as well as her brother Franklin Saresky (Doris). She was predeceased by her mother and father, Pearle and Herman Saresky of New Haven, CT and her brother Harley Saresky, also of New Haven. Her dog Bella will miss her terribly. To know Gayle, was to love Gayle. She will be forever missed by her family and her numerous close friends, too many to name. In life, Gayle was an extremely generous person who loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling, and shopping. She never wanted to burden people with her problems, but she would always listen to everyone else's. When passing by someone's house that appeared to be having a party, Gayle would say, "It's not a party, it's a get together, because we weren't invited." She was the life of all our parties.
Funerals services will be held on Tuesday morning, February 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Or Shalom, 205 Old Grassy Hill Rd., Orange, CT. Burial will be for immediate family only and there will be a meal to celebrate Gayle's life at 12:30 p.m. at Grassy Hill Country Club (441 Clark Lane in Orange, CT).
Shiva will be observed on Tuesday, February 11 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 12 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the home of Jamie and Penny Zamkov, 88 Milan Road, Woodbridge, CT. Shiva will be observed privately on following days.
Donations to honor the memory of Gayle can be made to Rescue Right, Inc. rescueright.org The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020