Leavitt, Gayle McMahon
Gayle McMahon Leavitt, age 71, of Orange, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in her home. She is the devoted wife of William Leavitt. Gayle was born in Derby on July 20, 1948, daughter of the late Michael Edward and Joyce (Dillon) McMahon. She was a member of the 1968 graduating class at Derby High School. She received a degree in Early Childhood Development from Mattatuck College. Gayle owned and operated a day care center for many years. She loved taking care of her family and cherished her grandchildren, whom she raised. She is the beloved mother of Kim Bevvino and loving grandmother of Nicholas and Alessandra Bevvino. She also leaves two brothers, Brian McMahon and Barry McMahon and his wife Laura, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Kyle Bevvino and a brother Robert McMahon and sister-in-law Dorothy McMahon. Due to the covid pandemic, a private funeral service for her family was held at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Her burial was in Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery, Derby. Online condolences can be offered at www.adzimafh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nicholas and Alessandra Educational Fund, through the funeral home.
Gayle McMahon Leavitt, age 71, of Orange, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in her home. She is the devoted wife of William Leavitt. Gayle was born in Derby on July 20, 1948, daughter of the late Michael Edward and Joyce (Dillon) McMahon. She was a member of the 1968 graduating class at Derby High School. She received a degree in Early Childhood Development from Mattatuck College. Gayle owned and operated a day care center for many years. She loved taking care of her family and cherished her grandchildren, whom she raised. She is the beloved mother of Kim Bevvino and loving grandmother of Nicholas and Alessandra Bevvino. She also leaves two brothers, Brian McMahon and Barry McMahon and his wife Laura, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Kyle Bevvino and a brother Robert McMahon and sister-in-law Dorothy McMahon. Due to the covid pandemic, a private funeral service for her family was held at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Her burial was in Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery, Derby. Online condolences can be offered at www.adzimafh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nicholas and Alessandra Educational Fund, through the funeral home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 4, 2020.