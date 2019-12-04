|
|
Kittrell, Geetha S.
Geetha S. Kittrell, 68, of Meriden, beloved wife of Nancy Proto, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. She is survived by son and daughter Kiowa and Takysha Kittrell of Meriden, three grandchildren Ki Jr. Kyla and Kyrie, siblings John, Mark and Serease Kittrell and a host of nieces and nephews.
A period of reflection will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.
Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, 425 Newhall St., Hamden, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019