Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geetha Kittrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geetha S. Kittrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geetha S. Kittrell Obituary
Kittrell, Geetha S.
Geetha S. Kittrell, 68, of Meriden, beloved wife of Nancy Proto, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. She is survived by son and daughter Kiowa and Takysha Kittrell of Meriden, three grandchildren Ki Jr. Kyla and Kyrie, siblings John, Mark and Serease Kittrell and a host of nieces and nephews.
A period of reflection will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.
Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, 425 Newhall St., Hamden, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geetha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -