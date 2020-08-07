1/1
Gen Hua Wu
Wu, Gen Hua
Gen Hua Wu, 65, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. He was the beloved husband of 37 years to Xue Fen Chen Wu. Born in Taishan County, Guangdong Providence, China on October 18, 1954 and was the son of the late Guang Fu Wu and Lian Ge Mai. Gen had worked for Metal Management, Inc. of North Haven, was a member of the Teamsters Local #443 and was a man with a huge heart who never refused to help those who are in need. Always put family first. Father of Frieda Wu. Brother of Gen Ming Wu, Wan Na Wu, & Gen Xiong Wu.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to the office at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven on Wednesday morning, August 12 at 8:45 to follow the procession to the graveside for a 9:00 service. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Service
08:45 AM
the office at All Saints Cemetery to follow the procession
AUG
12
Service
09:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
