Gene "Gino" Caccavale, age 75, of Orange, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the West Haven Veteran's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Gino was the beloved husband of 54 years to Geri (Gamble) Caccavale. He was born in New Haven on September 19, 1943 to the late Gene and Mary (Tomaso) Caccavale. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy. Gino is survived by his sister Rosemarie (George) Cramp and brother Richard. Father to sons, Gino (Catherine) Caccavale, Jr., Nick (Shelley) Caccavale and daughter Carla (Chris) Trutnau. Grandfather to Christian and Giavanna Caccavale and step-granddaughters Caitlin and Kara Trutnau. Gino enjoyed hunting and spending time at his cabin in Vermont (especially with his grandson). He was an avid NASCAR and New York Yankees fan and cherished the lifetime friendships he had with his "buddies" at the Allingtown Sportsmans Club. Gino was a roofer all his life until his passing on July 5th. He loved spending time with his family and will be missed and loved by all who knew him.

The hours for visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Infant Church, Orange, on Wednesday at 10:00 am. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 am. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery, Derby. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at

