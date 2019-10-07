|
|
Pfeiffer, Gene Daniel
Gene Daniel Pfeiffer, 72, of Clinton Maine, formerly of Clinton Connecticut, much loved husband, Father, brother, and friend, died unexpectedly on September 30, 2019, from complications of ALS, and was reunited with his waiting family.
Per his wishes he will be cremated. A celebration of his life and a memorial service will be held on October 13 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Clinton, Maine.
Gene was born on Sept 27, 1947, in Teaneck, N.J., to Daniel and Ruth Pfeiffer. A member of the United Methodist Church, Gene had been a chemist, volunteer fireman, EMT and IV Tech in Clinton CT and an Army National Guardsman. All who knew him will remember his work ethic, thoughtfulness, and expansive sense of humor. He would either say something to make you laugh hysterically or roll your eyes, sometimes both.
Gene was predeceased by his first wife Donna, parents, mother and father-in-law, aunts, and uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 3 blessed years, Marjorie Pfeiffer of Clinton; son, Scott M. Pfeiffer, of Troy; daughter, Amy J. Pfeiffer, of Detroit, step son George Dewey Clark III of Clinton; and several other family members around the country, all of whom are going to miss having such a fun guy in their lives. He is now our Guardian Angel.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The ALS Foundation. Rest easy, we'll take it from here.
An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.
Published in Shoreline Times on Oct. 11, 2019