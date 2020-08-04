1/1
Monsignor Gene E. Gianelli
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gianelli, Monsignor Gene, E.
Monsignor Gene Gianelli died in Milford, CT on July 29, 2020. He was born in New Haven on March 18, 1944 to the late Salvatore and Irene (Kaman) Gianelli. He studied for the priesthood at Saint Bernard Seminary, Rochester, NY where he received a Master's Degree in Sacramental Theology. He was ordained by the late Most Reverend John F. Whealon on May 23, 1970 at Saint Joseph Cathedral, Hartford. He served as parochial vicar at Corpus Christi, Wethersfield; as secretary to Archbishop Whealon; as co-pastor/pastor of Most Holy Trinity, Wallingford; and as pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption, Woodbridge from 1992 to January 2019. During years of priesthood he served on various Archdiocesan commissions and committees.
Monsignor Gene is survived by his sister, Dorie Brown, and her husband Timothy, of Dunedin, FL; his nephew, Timothy Brown of Palm Harbor, FL; his nephew, Gene Brown and his wife Karen, of Durham. He is also survived by grandnephews Andrew Gene, Gregory David, Mitchell Kaman of Durham, and Matthew Gene of Palm Harbor, FL.
Monsignor Gene will lie in state at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Road, Woodbridge from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 for public visitation. A Parish Mass will then follow at 7:00 p.m. for parishioners that have reserved space in advance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with the Most Reverend Leonard P. Blair, Archbishop of Hartford, as the principal celebrant on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and will be for invited guests only. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Due to spatial distancing requirements, attendance for Monday evening Mass is limited and by sign-up only. You may call the parish office at Our Lady of the Assumption Church to inquire about reservations.
Gifts in Monsignor's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525 or Most Holy Trinity School, 11 No. Whittlesey Avenue, Wallingford, CT 06492. Celentano Funeral Home of New Haven is in care of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Lying in State
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
07:00 PM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved