Gianelli, Monsignor Gene, E.

Monsignor Gene Gianelli died in Milford, CT on July 29, 2020. He was born in New Haven on March 18, 1944 to the late Salvatore and Irene (Kaman) Gianelli. He studied for the priesthood at Saint Bernard Seminary, Rochester, NY where he received a Master's Degree in Sacramental Theology. He was ordained by the late Most Reverend John F. Whealon on May 23, 1970 at Saint Joseph Cathedral, Hartford. He served as parochial vicar at Corpus Christi, Wethersfield; as secretary to Archbishop Whealon; as co-pastor/pastor of Most Holy Trinity, Wallingford; and as pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption, Woodbridge from 1992 to January 2019. During years of priesthood he served on various Archdiocesan commissions and committees.

Monsignor Gene is survived by his sister, Dorie Brown, and her husband Timothy, of Dunedin, FL; his nephew, Timothy Brown of Palm Harbor, FL; his nephew, Gene Brown and his wife Karen, of Durham. He is also survived by grandnephews Andrew Gene, Gregory David, Mitchell Kaman of Durham, and Matthew Gene of Palm Harbor, FL.

Monsignor Gene will lie in state at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Road, Woodbridge from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 for public visitation. A Parish Mass will then follow at 7:00 p.m. for parishioners that have reserved space in advance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with the Most Reverend Leonard P. Blair, Archbishop of Hartford, as the principal celebrant on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and will be for invited guests only. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Due to spatial distancing requirements, attendance for Monday evening Mass is limited and by sign-up only. You may call the parish office at Our Lady of the Assumption Church to inquire about reservations.

Gifts in Monsignor's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525 or Most Holy Trinity School, 11 No. Whittlesey Avenue, Wallingford, CT 06492. Celentano Funeral Home of New Haven is in care of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store