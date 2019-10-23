|
Marchitto, Gene
Gene Marchitto, 86, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 with his family by his side. He leaves a large and loving family including his wife of 63 years, Jeri Cavallaro Marchitto, his children, Donald (Jennifer) Marchitto, Doreen (Joe) Davis, Dave (Sharon) Marchitto and Jamie DeAngelis, proud grandfather of David (Sean Colombari) Marchitto, Chris (Jeni) Atchley, Dani and James DeAngelis, great-grandfather of Eloise Atchley. He also leaves his brother Louis (Maryann) Marchitto, sister Marie (the late Angelo) Antonucci, and was predeceased by his brother, Michael (the late Jean) Marchitto. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Gene proudly served in the US Army, during the Korean War, receiving a Bronze Star. He retired from the West Haven Board of Education, where he worked for many years as a plumber in the maintenance department.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, from 4 to 7 pm, at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. On Saturday morning, a prayer service will begin at 9:30 at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will follow at All Saints Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 24, 2019