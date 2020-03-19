New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Perkins


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva Perkins Obituary
Perkins, Geneva
Geneva Ellen Erwin Perkins was born in Morganton, NC on Feb. 2, 1921. She was the daughter of the late John Erwin Sr. and Cornelia Caldwell Erwin. She moved to CT in 1941 and attended Stone's Business School. She married Carl Perkins. She worked at Winchester for many years and was active in the Local 609. Geneva was also a member of Dixwell Ave. Congregational Church, Dixwell NewHall Ville Senior Club, National Council of Senior Citizen's Socialite Civic Club, and the Winchester Club. Geneva was predeceased by her siblings: John Erwin Jr., Samuel Ervin Sr., Elmer Erwin, Charles Howard Erwin, Joe L. Erwin, Mamie Erwin Davis, Lucille Erwin, Lillian Erwin, and Francis Erwin Bradwell. Geneva was called home on Mar. 14, 2020. Geneva leaves to mourn her passing, a special cousin, Joann LaGuerre; five nieces and nephews: Gina Erwin, Michael Erwin, Marion Erwin, Samuel Ervin Jr., Robin Bradwell, and a host of family and friends.
There will be a graveside service on Sat., Mar. 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Shiloh Memorial Park, Morganton, NC. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Perkins family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -