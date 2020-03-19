|
|
Perkins, Geneva
Geneva Ellen Erwin Perkins was born in Morganton, NC on Feb. 2, 1921. She was the daughter of the late John Erwin Sr. and Cornelia Caldwell Erwin. She moved to CT in 1941 and attended Stone's Business School. She married Carl Perkins. She worked at Winchester for many years and was active in the Local 609. Geneva was also a member of Dixwell Ave. Congregational Church, Dixwell NewHall Ville Senior Club, National Council of Senior Citizen's Socialite Civic Club, and the Winchester Club. Geneva was predeceased by her siblings: John Erwin Jr., Samuel Ervin Sr., Elmer Erwin, Charles Howard Erwin, Joe L. Erwin, Mamie Erwin Davis, Lucille Erwin, Lillian Erwin, and Francis Erwin Bradwell. Geneva was called home on Mar. 14, 2020. Geneva leaves to mourn her passing, a special cousin, Joann LaGuerre; five nieces and nephews: Gina Erwin, Michael Erwin, Marion Erwin, Samuel Ervin Jr., Robin Bradwell, and a host of family and friends.
There will be a graveside service on Sat., Mar. 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Shiloh Memorial Park, Morganton, NC. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Perkins family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2020