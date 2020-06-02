Pollock, Geneva
Geneva Chappell Pollock, 76, of New Haven, CT died peacefully with her family by her side at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford, CT on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Geneva was born in Shorter, AL. on April 28, 1944 to the late Johnny Chappell and late Dorothy Williams Atkinson. Geneva leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Ulysses Pollock Sr.; her beloved daughter, Muntega Belton-Moore and stepson, Curtis Deas. Her three dedicated grandchildren, Dyamond, Clayton Jr., and Jayden; and one great-granddaughter Khari Klaire; sisters, Lethia (Kelly) Wedgworth of Kennesaw, GA, Christine Howez of Los Angeles, CA and Luzetta "Pat" Thomas of Montgomery, AL, Rose "Patty" (Dixie) Frank of Central Islip, NY; brother, Johnny (Marilyn) Chappelle of Millbrook, AL; And a host of other relatives and friends dear to her heart, including Jennifer Kee of Waterbury, CT, Lisa Brown and Tremetra Austin of New Haven, CT, who were like daughters. Geneva was predeceased by her son, Ulysses "BJ" Pollock Jr. A private celebration of her life will be held for family at McClam Funeral Home. Calling hours, which will be open to all family and friends, will be held Thurs. June 4, 2020, from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Pollock family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 2, 2020.