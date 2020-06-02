Geneva Pollock
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pollock, Geneva
Geneva Chappell Pollock, 76, of New Haven, CT died peacefully with her family by her side at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford, CT on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Geneva was born in Shorter, AL. on April 28, 1944 to the late Johnny Chappell and late Dorothy Williams Atkinson. Geneva leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Ulysses Pollock Sr.; her beloved daughter, Muntega Belton-Moore and stepson, Curtis Deas. Her three dedicated grandchildren, Dyamond, Clayton Jr., and Jayden; and one great-granddaughter Khari Klaire; sisters, Lethia (Kelly) Wedgworth of Kennesaw, GA, Christine Howez of Los Angeles, CA and Luzetta "Pat" Thomas of Montgomery, AL, Rose "Patty" (Dixie) Frank of Central Islip, NY; brother, Johnny (Marilyn) Chappelle of Millbrook, AL; And a host of other relatives and friends dear to her heart, including Jennifer Kee of Waterbury, CT, Lisa Brown and Tremetra Austin of New Haven, CT, who were like daughters. Geneva was predeceased by her son, Ulysses "BJ" Pollock Jr. A private celebration of her life will be held for family at McClam Funeral Home. Calling hours, which will be open to all family and friends, will be held Thurs. June 4, 2020, from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Pollock family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McClam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved