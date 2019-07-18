|
Edwards, Genevieve D.
Genevieve Della McClure Edwards, 80 of New Haven died Monday, July 15, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She is the wife of the late Kennies Earl Edwards.
Survivors include one daughter, Granata (Duncan) Smith, one sister, Madrue Tompkins and two grandchildren. Calling hours will be Sunday at Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, New Haven from 5:00~7:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. A committal service will take place Monday at 9:00 a.m. in Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 19, 2019