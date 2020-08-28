Healey, Genevieve "Jean"
At her beach home, Genevieve 'Jean" Healey, 89, passed away on August 27, 2020. Jean was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was our family touchstone. Jean was the wife of the late Henry F Healey Jr. Jean's surviving children are Michael Healey and wife Maureen of Milford, CT, Patrick Healey and his late wife Anne of Clinton, CT, Christina Healey of Florida, Constance Healey of Pennsylvania, Henry Healey and his partner Deborah Delaney of Milford, CT, and Irene and Willian Stuart of Milford, CT. Irene and Bill lovingly cared for our mother and safeguarded her happiness in her later life. Her sister Joan Sheehan and brothers Jim and Bob Zyskoski predeceased her. Jean had 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her extended family included nieces and nephews from the Riordan and Zyskoski families. She was extraordinarily proud of all of us. Genevieve was the daughter of two immigrants from Russia and Poland. At a young age she assisted her father in his butcher shop and kept the business books. She graduated from Derby High School in 1948, excelling academically and in the arts having roles in plays. Jean met Henry Healey when he returned from WWII assignments in the Pacific, and together they built their family and multiple businesses while participating in Derby politics and later in County and State Government. Having successfully educated six children through college, Jean fulfilled her life's dream of higher education, graduating from college, with honors from Southern Connecticut State University in 2012 with a degree in Art History. She herself was an artist and studied in Italy which captured her heart. Among her vast interests were Art, travel, UCONN women's basketball, the Yankees, gardening and PBS. She filled our young lives with music she would play on piano and those memories fill our hearts. Our family has had a mantra we have summoned in difficult times - "Strong Like Bull". We all assigned that phrase to our father Henry. But as life continued, we all have come to realize that it was Mom who was "Strong Like Bull". She was a breast cancer survivor and was rather fearless. We Healey women have strength and resolve because of this woman that raised us. A mother's love is witnessed in so many ways. She holds our hands a short while so we can walk, run and grow - but mothers hold our hearts forever - long after she lets that hand go. Mom - we have loved you everyday and will love and miss you everyday hereafter. Thank you so very much Mom. The family would like to thank Connecticut Hospice and Dr. Jae Kim and her wonderful staff for their care and compassion. Special thanks to her aide Lali. In lieu of flowers, the Healey family would like donations to be made in the name of Genevieve Healey to Derby High School attention: Grant Scholarship Committee, at 75 Chatfield Street, Derby, Connecticut 06418. Donations will be utilized for a student art scholarship to Southern Connecticut State University. A private family burial took place at Mt. St. Peters Cemetery in Derby. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby has been entrusted with her arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com
.