Caruso, Genevieve M. Antonacci
Genevieve M. "Jean" Antonacci Caruso, 90, of Branford passed away March 29, 2019 in CT Hospice. Wife of the late Michael T. Caruso, Sr. Mother of Debra Caruso of Branford and the late Michael T. Caruso, Jr. Sister of Marie Tracanna of East Haven and the late Lucille Falanga. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Nuzzo Antonacci. Prior to her retirement Jean worked for the former National Folding Box Co. for many years.
Services and burial are private. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd., East Haven. Sign Jean's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019