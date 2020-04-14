|
|
Munroe, Genevieve
Genevieve Terpening Munroe, a longtime resident of Branford, died April 13, 2020 at Branford Hills Healthcare Center.
Born November 29, 1930 at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. She was the daughter of Forrest Edgar and Genevieve (Bannon) Terpening of Yale Avenue. Genevieve graduated from St. Mary's Academy where she played the leading role in their performance of H.M.S Pinafore. She was also presented in the 1953 Cotillion into New Haven Society. Genevieve attended Skidmore College in Saratoga, NY as a music major and Albertus Magnum, but left to enter the Monastery of Our Lady of Grace in Guilford, CT. Genevieve did not take her final vows, but began working at the Yale Library where she met (on a blind date) and soon married Louis George Munroe on November 19th 1955 at St. Aedan's Church in Westville, CT.
Genevieve and Louis Munroe built their home in Branford, CT. where they raised a family of seven children, one set of twins and a set of triplets. She and her family enjoyed spending their summers camping on Cape Cod. Later in life Genevieve went back to college and graduated from Southern CT State College with a B.A and M.S in Special Education. Gen enjoyed many happy years teaching Spec. Ed. in the Branford School System. Many of her students came to visit while she was at Branford Hills.
She and her husband enjoyed their retirement together, traveling in their R.V. and finally became yearly snowbirds to Crystal Lake R.V Resort in Naples, FL.
Genevieve enjoyed all styles of music, enjoyed sewing, and was an avid reader and a collector of cookbooks. She sang solos in the St. Mary's School productions, and in many New Haven churches at weddings. Genevieve continued to practice her deep Catholic faith until the end of her story.
She was predeceased by her parents Forrest Edgar and Genevieve (Eva) Terpening, her younger brother Gerard Terpening (Eileen) of Huntington Beach, CA, her beloved husband Louis G. Munroe, an infant daughter Louise and son John Anthony Munroe of Branford, CT. Genevieve is survived by her children Joseph Munroe of Stony Creek, CT, Mary Munroe Harrington (Gary) of Great Barrington, MA, Christopher Munroe of Branford, CT, Patrick Munroe (Loren) of Branford, CT, Anne Munroe Pelazza (Todd) of N. Guilford, CT, Elizabeth Munroe Northrup of Branford, CT. Grandchildren Ryan and Dana Munroe, Emilie and Dustin Harrington, Leah Dodd and Julia Munroe, Patrick and Erin Connor, Rachael and Arthur Northrup and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass is scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Monastery of Our Lady of Grace in Guilford, CT or St. Jude's Hospital. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2020