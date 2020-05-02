Robillard, Genevieve
Genevieve Robillard of Shelton entered into peaceful rest on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Griffin Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert F. Robillard. Genevieve was born in Ansonia on August 22, 1925, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Molski) Korpalski. Genevieve was the beloved mother of Robert Robillard and Renée Robillard; sister of Alexander Korpalski and his wife Shirley; and Adam Korpalski and his wife Joyce; and sister-in-law of Anna Korpalski. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Genevieve was predeceased by a brother John Korpalski and sisters Ann Kofarago, Estelle Zubrick, Albina Dumschott and Florence Korpalski. The Family thanks Griffin Hospital for their compassionate care of Genevieve during her illness. Due to the current pandemic health crisis, her memorial mass will be held at St. Lawrence Church at a future date to be announced for the public to support Genevieve's Family. The Family requests that memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton, CT 06484. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with her arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Genevieve Robillard of Shelton entered into peaceful rest on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Griffin Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert F. Robillard. Genevieve was born in Ansonia on August 22, 1925, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Molski) Korpalski. Genevieve was the beloved mother of Robert Robillard and Renée Robillard; sister of Alexander Korpalski and his wife Shirley; and Adam Korpalski and his wife Joyce; and sister-in-law of Anna Korpalski. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Genevieve was predeceased by a brother John Korpalski and sisters Ann Kofarago, Estelle Zubrick, Albina Dumschott and Florence Korpalski. The Family thanks Griffin Hospital for their compassionate care of Genevieve during her illness. Due to the current pandemic health crisis, her memorial mass will be held at St. Lawrence Church at a future date to be announced for the public to support Genevieve's Family. The Family requests that memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton, CT 06484. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with her arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.