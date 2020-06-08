Milano, Gennaro A.
Gennaro A. Milano, 91, of East Haven beloved husband of 69 years to Josephine "Tat" Milano passed away on June 6, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving father of Lauren Cogswell of Florida and Janice DiCicco of Connecticut. Grandfather of Steve (Nancy) Eamiello and great-grandfather of Dominic Eamiello. Brother of Jennie Savino of Hamden and the late Antoinette Ruocco, Maria Vitagliano, Lucian Parillo and Louis and Dominic Milano. Gennaro was born in New Haven on October 9, 1928 son of the late Pasquale and Maryann Lucibello Milano. Prior to his retirement Gennaro was a mechanic for Echlin Manufacturing and the former Brown & Thomas and Voloshin Cadillac. Gennaro along with his wife Josephine loved spending time with his family and friends, loved to travel to the Islands and Europe and Gennaro never missed a party.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma, City OK 73123. Sign Gennaro's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Gennaro A. Milano, 91, of East Haven beloved husband of 69 years to Josephine "Tat" Milano passed away on June 6, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving father of Lauren Cogswell of Florida and Janice DiCicco of Connecticut. Grandfather of Steve (Nancy) Eamiello and great-grandfather of Dominic Eamiello. Brother of Jennie Savino of Hamden and the late Antoinette Ruocco, Maria Vitagliano, Lucian Parillo and Louis and Dominic Milano. Gennaro was born in New Haven on October 9, 1928 son of the late Pasquale and Maryann Lucibello Milano. Prior to his retirement Gennaro was a mechanic for Echlin Manufacturing and the former Brown & Thomas and Voloshin Cadillac. Gennaro along with his wife Josephine loved spending time with his family and friends, loved to travel to the Islands and Europe and Gennaro never missed a party.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma, City OK 73123. Sign Gennaro's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 8, 2020.