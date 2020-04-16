|
Viscuso, Gennaro J.
Gennaro J. Viscuso, 95, of Hamden, formerly of New Haven, beloved husband of the late Raffaela Langello Viscuso, passed away peacefully at his home at Benchmark Senior Living on April 15, 2020, just 3 months following the passing of his wife. They would have celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on April 23, 2020. Loving and dedicated father of Marie (Anthony) Santore of North Haven and Dominic Viscuso of East Haven. Grandfather of Mark Santore, Domininique Viscuso, David (Katherine) Santore, Joseph (Marcello) Mancuso Viscuso, and Tonianne Cusano. Great-grandfather of Leah Goodwin and Miya and Starr Cusano. He is also survived by his sisters Yolanda Valentino of North Haven and Anna Acquarulo of East Haven. He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Nicholas Brignola, Joseph (Peepo) and Adolfe Viscuso and sisters Felicia DeLucia, and Mary Sarno. Gennaro was born December 1, 1924 son of the late Dominic and Maria Sacco Viscuso. He was a longtime resident of New Haven, having built his own home in the area. Gennaro was a proud veteran of the United States Army during World War II and fought in The Battle of the Bulge. He was a foreman for the former Colonial Quilt Company of New Haven for many years before its closure and worked as a machinist until his retirement. Gennaro enjoyed vacationing with his devoted wife, traveling to Italy, California, Las Vegas, and Florida to name a few. He loved being surrounded by his family and his passion was gardening. He loved caring for his home, especially landscaping his yard. As time passed, he became a dedicated caregiver to his wife, Raffaela, for many years. He survived many serious health issues and his doctors at the VA named him "The Miracle Man" for his resilience to return to good health. His motivation was to care for his wife. Many thanks go to Veterans Administration Hospital and St. Raphael's for the years of care they have provided when needed. Appreciation also goes to the caring staff at Benchmark of Hamden. The family especially wishes to thank his VA Home Based Primary Care nurse, Pamela Corbett, whose guidance, care and support throughout the years was a great asset. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Service and Burial will be private. Due to the present circumstances, a Memorial Service will be held in the near future.
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020