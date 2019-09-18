|
|
Paolillo, Gennaro
Gennaro J. Paolillo, 89 of North High Street entered into eternal rest September 5th, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his mother Margaret Paolillo and his father John Paolillo. Gennaro is survived by his brother Donald Paolillo, his daughter Lisa Rooney, his son Jerry Paolillo and his two granddaughters Danielle Steelman and Melanie French, his grandsons Jerry Paolillo, Jr. and Nicholas Paolillo. Also survived by his grandchildren Conner Steelman and Aurora Paolillo. Gennaro was active in real estate and he was the propiter of J and J Antiques throughout 1965-1989. Prior to his business, Mr Gennaro was a World War 2 Veteran in the United States Army serving his country from 1946-1955. He was a 33rd degree mason. A proud commander of the West Haven , Gennaro donated his time for many years though the VA, walking the blind every Sunday to church.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 19, 2019