Tommaselli, Gennaro V.

Gennaro V. Tommaselli of Branford died on Saturday, April 20 surrounded by his family at the Branford Hills Health Care Center. He was the husband of the late Marion St. Louis Tommaselli. He was the father of Janis Tommaselli Milam (James) and Marriann May (Lee), both of Branford. He was the brother of James Tommaselli of North Haven and Frank Tommaselli of New Haven. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 3 step-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Ralph and Charles Tommaselli and his sister Angel Long. Gennaro was born in New Haven on August 14, 1928, a son of Nicholas and Jennie Santanelli Tommaselli. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in World War II. He then worked for Ross and Roberts in Bridgeport for 45 years, where he was a Foreman. His family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Branford Hills Health Care and Vitas Hospice for all the care they gave to their father.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 P.M. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2019