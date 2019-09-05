|
|
Danz, Sr., Geoffery Scott
Geoffery Scott Danz, Sr., 71, beloved husband of Dolores Knoll Danz of East Haven formerly of West Haven passed away September 4, 2019 in CT Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of Geoffery S. (Maria) Danz, Jr. of Wallingford, Nicole Danz of East Haven and Marcelyn (Angel) Medina of Branford. Geoffery was born in Shelby, TN caring son of Joan Anderson Danz of Orange and the late Frederick C. Danz. Brother of Ann Butler of Wallingford, John Danz of Texas, Paul Danz of New Hampshire, Michael Danz of CT and the late Alan and Frederick Danz, Jr. Also survived by 4 cherished grandchildren. Prior to his retirement, Geoffery worked for SNET and AT&T for many years. He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam Conflict.
Services and burial are private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Geoffery's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019