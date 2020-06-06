Lund, Geoffrey
Geoffrey Christian Lund, 76, of Milford, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Born on September 2, 1943 in Derby, he was the son of the late Maynard Mance and Kathryn Charmella Lund.
Geoffrey graduated in 1961 from Milford High School and then in 1964 from the CT School of Electronics. He was a dedicated employee of AT&T for 33 years, retiring in 1999. In his spare time, Geoffrey enjoyed weight lifting, taking walks on local trails, and having lunch with old friends and family.
Geoffrey leaves behind his children, J. Christian (Sandra) Lund of Milford and Michael R. Lund of Beacon Falls; grandchildren, Zachary and Kathryn Lund also of Milford; and sisters, Adrienne Lund of Milford and Joyce Hogenson of Long Beach, CA. He was predeceased by his longtime companion, Evelyn Poeltl.
Services will be held in private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Happiness, c/o Milford Recreation Department, 70 West River St., Milford. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Geoffrey Christian Lund, 76, of Milford, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Born on September 2, 1943 in Derby, he was the son of the late Maynard Mance and Kathryn Charmella Lund.
Geoffrey graduated in 1961 from Milford High School and then in 1964 from the CT School of Electronics. He was a dedicated employee of AT&T for 33 years, retiring in 1999. In his spare time, Geoffrey enjoyed weight lifting, taking walks on local trails, and having lunch with old friends and family.
Geoffrey leaves behind his children, J. Christian (Sandra) Lund of Milford and Michael R. Lund of Beacon Falls; grandchildren, Zachary and Kathryn Lund also of Milford; and sisters, Adrienne Lund of Milford and Joyce Hogenson of Long Beach, CA. He was predeceased by his longtime companion, Evelyn Poeltl.
Services will be held in private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Happiness, c/o Milford Recreation Department, 70 West River St., Milford. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.