Mangs, Geoffrey

Geoffrey Mangs, beloved husband of Charlotte K. Mangs, passed away at home on July 23, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. Geoff was born in New Haven on December 29, 1943 to Carl and Margaret (Brown) Mangs. In addition to his wife, Geoff is survived by their children, Kelly (Jose) Hernandez; Kimberly (Rick) Colburn; and Megan Mangs (Dan Colburn), all of Branford. Justen (Neisha) Kasperzyk of Killingworth; Ashley (Keith) Miller of Florence, Ma; Jordan Kasperzyk (Ashley Hom) of San Francisco, CA and Jeffre Kasperzyk of Massachusetts. Geoff and Charlotte are the loving grandparents of 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Geoff also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Geoff's siblings are Guy (Laura) Mangs of Old Lyme, Robin Mangs (Rob Reutenauer) of Branford, Tim Mangs (Kim) of Branford. He was predeceased by his loving sister Bonnie Mangs Preston of Branford.

Geoff was the owner of Horse Country, an equestrian and tack shop, in Madison for 38 years. Geoff was well known for his craftsmanship of creating beautiful leather pieces. Prior to owning the tack shop, Geoff was a skilled carpenter and painter on the shoreline.

In Geoff's later years, he was an avid Yankee fan, enjoyed building and creating his koi pond, and loved the part time job at the Pine Orchard Club.

No service will be held immediately due to COVID 19 restrictions. A celebration of Geoff's life will be held at the appropriate time.



