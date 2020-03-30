|
Wagstaff, Geoffrey
Geoffrey "Geoff" "Jett" Wagstaff, 80, of Chesire, husband of 60 years to Barbara (Spouge) Wagstaff, passed away peacefully, March 27, 2020 at the Masonic Home in Wallingford. Geoff was born in Chillwell Nottingham, England on April 10, 1939, the only son of Arthur and Winifred (Peel) Wagstaff. He and his wife immigrated to the United States in July of 1965. He worked as a model maker in the Aerospace industries, working for Richard Manufacturing in Milford and Line Manufacturing in Wolcott. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his, daughter, Samantha Miller and her husband, Martin, of Plainville, his son, Michael Wagstaff and his wife, Amy, of East Aurora, New York, two granddaughters whom he adored, Kyla Wagstaff and Madyson Miller; his sister-in-law Christine Ward and her husband, Philip; his brother-in-law, Michael Spouge and his wife, Tracey; many nieces and nephews; his faithful companion, Sophie; and many friends from Beeston Boys Brigade, all from England. His family would like to thank everyone at Masonicare, Elim Park, and Visiting Angels for the care and compassion they provided to Geoff and his family.
Due to the ongoing Pandemic, Geoff's family will have a celebration of his life in safer times. Gifts in his memory can be made to the Cheshire Senior Center, 240 Maple Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410 and to the Masonic Charity Foundation of CT, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2020