Mari, George A.
George A. Mari, age 88, of West Haven, passed away with his family at his side on August 25, 2019. For 64 years, he was the loving husband of Claire Patenaude Mari. Born in Hamden, CT, son of the late Salvatore and Maria Mascia Mari. He is also survived by his children, Bruce (Jan) Mari of Arkansas, and John (Jacqueline) Mari, Brian (Cathy) Mari and Lisa (Mason) Scranton, all of West Haven, 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, and his sister Rose Caputo of Florida, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Many thanks to George's extended family of caregivers at Masonicare in Wallingford. George was predeceased by his siblings, John Mari, Josephine Maturo, Louise McLoughlin, and MaryLou Blocker. Prior to his retirement, George was a civil engineer for the State of Connecticut. He was a proud Korean War Veteran, serving in the Air Force, Army, and the CT National Guard. George was a member of Masonic Lodge, Annawon No. 115.
A Celebration of George's life will be held at Masonicare Health Center, 22 Masonic Avenue, Wallingford, CT, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 1:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Military honors will take place on the front lawn at 1:15 p.m. Masonic services and reception will follow in the Chapel on the 3rd floor across from 3 Central. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Masonic Charity Foundation of CT in memory of George Mari, www.masonicare.org/support-masonicare. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019