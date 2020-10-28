1/1
George A. Meinsen
1923 - 2020
Meinsen, George A.
George A. Meinsen, age 97, a lifelong resident of Hamden, passed away on October 27, 2020. Born in New Haven on September 14, 1923 he was a son of the late George H. Meinsen and Anna Bortniak Meinsen. George was predeceased by his wife Rosemarie "Bo" Corbett Meinsen; his daughter Mary Meinsen and his brothers L. Robert and Lawrence H. Meinsen. He is survived by his daughters Cynthia M. Considine of West Hartford, Sandra Meinsen Harreys of Essex, Kristen M. (Michael) Dorsey of Freeport, ME and Karlen Meinsen (Jay Kaye) of Hamden; his son Kurt Corbett Meinsen (Lesley Hatch) of Fairfax, VA; 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. George was a graduate of Yale School of Engineering, he was employed many years by the Armstrong Rubber Company. He was a WWII U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran, serving with the 6th Aircraft Repair Unit. George was a member of the American Legion Post # 88, the Lancraft Fife & Drum Corps and a long time member of Grace & St. Peter's Episcopal Church. George's family would like to thank the Smilow Cancer Hospital for all their care and support in his time of need.
Friends may visit with his family on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden from 8:30 to 9:30 am. (Mask & Social Distancing requested) His Funeral Service at Grace & St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Hamden will be private. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Centerville Cemetery. Contributions in George's memory may be made to CT Special Olympics at: specialolympics.org/connecticut.
www.beecherandbennett.com





Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 28, 2020.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
