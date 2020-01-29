|
Porto, Sr., George A.
George Anthony Porto Sr., 81, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Jacqueline Wezenski Porto. George was born in Waterbury on October 2, 1938 and was the son of the late Pasquale and Rose Onofrio Porto. He had survived in the National Guards and later was the co-owner and operator of George's II restaurant for many years. George enjoyed hot rods, car racing, especially NASCAR and most of all spending time with his family whom he loved unconditionally. Father of George (Ronda) Porto Jr., John (Karen) Porto, Michael (Terri) Porto, Sharon (Dave) Marchitto and Lisa (Gilbert) Ortiz; grandfather of Nicole (Danielle) Morreggi, John Porto Jr., Rachael Porto, Julian Ortiz, George Porto III and Christina Casul; also survived by his great grandchildren Grace and Noah. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Friday morning at 11:30 for a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-AWish Foundation, 126 Monroe Tpke. #E, Trumbull, CT 06611. The Havens family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 30, 2020