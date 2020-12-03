1/1
George Allen
1927 - 2020
Allen, George
George Allen 93, of East Haven passed away December 2, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born January 10, 1927 in New Haven to David and Marion (Murphy) Allen. George is survived by his three loving children, Kathleen Munson (Robert) of Meriden, Colleen Allen of New Haven and George Allen Jr. of East Haven along with three grandchildren, Meredith Canto (Richard), Robert Munson and Stefanie Landorf. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Richard Jr., Olivia and Connor Canto and two sisters, Regina Esparza (Danny) of Florida and Catherine Camara of RI. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Leslie (Hines) Allen (2001), son, Scott Allen, parents and sisters, Barbara, Margaret and Patricia.
George graduated from New Haven JC, now Quinnipiac University, in 1949. He was a proud US Navy veteran of WWII having received many service and honor medals. After serving his country, George worked in the furniture industry in sales/service and retail. He served many years as an usher at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his Golden Retrievers and family. George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and Patriot.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a graveside service with Full Military Honors at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (Please meet at the cemetery office). Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 3, 2020.
