Marshall, George Arthur
George Arthur Marshall, age 76, of Milford, passed away on October 22, 2019 in CT Hospice. He was born on September 21, 1943 in New Haven to the late George H. Marshall and Sally Haskins McClain. Mr. Marshall is survived by his loving wife Evelyn Cannon Marshall, children Lisa Boyd, Kim Boyd-Hunter (Ural), Robin Marshall (Johnny), George Marshall, Jr., Percel Boyd, Thomas Boyd (Brenda), Robert Marshall (Andrea) and Tramel Marshall (Lourdes). Calling hours are Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28th at 10am in Wildermere Beach Congregational Church, 133 Broadway, Milford. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery in Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Milford YMCA, 631 Orange Ave., Milford, CT 06461 in his name. For full obituary, condolences, or directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 25, 2019