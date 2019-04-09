Bailey, George

George Bailey, 74, of Clinton, passed away on April 6, 2019 after a long illness. He leaves his wife and best friend of 40 years, Nancy Bailey, and his daughters and daughters-in-law, Ellen (Michelle) Bailey and Meredith (Rachael) Bailey. Also his 3 grandchildren, Lucy, Declan, and Jackson. George proudly served his country for 32 years. He was first in the Navy and served 3 tours during the Vietnam era. He later served full-time for the CT Army National Guard and was honored to be activated for the first Homeland Security detail for the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. Over the years, he taught Sunday School, confirmation, served on church council, coached soccer, and was a Girl Scout leader. After retirement from the Guard, he worked at the Morgan School with special needs students. George's daughters meant the world to him and he was active in their lives as they grew up. He was so proud of them and happily talked about their lives and achievements. In recent years, his grandchildren brought him immense joy and happiness. George and Nancy vacationed in New Hampshire every year on Lake Winnipesaukee, sometimes alone and sometimes with family or friends. It was indeed their happy place.

There will be a memorial service at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Old Saybrook on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at 56 Great Hammock Rd., Old Saybrook, CT 06475. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019