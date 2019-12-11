|
|
Baker, Jr, George
George "Guitar George" Baker, Jr peacefully passed away at CT Hospice on December 6, 2019 at the age of 81. He fought the gallant fight against cancer for the past several years. Much has been written about his musical career recently but in addition to being a consummate musician, he was a devoted family man.
George was born in McRae, LA on April 5, 1938 to Mary Burris and George Baker, Sr. His mother soon moved to New Roads, LA where he grew up and learned to play guitar which began his love with music. He returned to Louisiana as often as possible for this was home for him. He treasured his family and friendships, keeping in contact over the years with many/most of us.
George was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gene Autry Robertson, sisters Ruth Baker and Rachel Baker, aunts Pearl Long and Katie Lee Long all of New Roads, LA and the mother of his daughter, Gertrude Duarte of New Haven, CT.
George is survived by his longtime friend, Jo Ann Haller of Woodbridge CT, daughter Georgiana Baker, step-son Gary Duarte and granddaughter Quenna Baker all of New Haven, CT, four step grandchildren, Alex Duarte of New Haven, CT, Tracey Duarte of Hamden, CT, Darryl Duarte of No. Branford, CT, Aaliyah Duarte of Hamden, CT and many great grandchildren. He is also survived by his aunt Mildred "Milly" Jones, two brothers Arthur Baker of Houston, TX, Dalton Baker of Springfield, MA; six sisters Isabelle Epps of Bachelor, LA, Mildred Edmond of New Orleans LA, Betty Williams (Henry) of New Roads, LA, Clara Smith (John) of Warner Robin, GA, Gladys Bergeron (Robert) of New Roads, LA and Emma Cavalier (Henry) of Baton Rouge, LA plus many nieces, nephews and friends.
A musical tribute will be planned in the spring to celebrate the extraordinary life of George Baker. There will be a private family service when he is taken home to New Roads, LA. In lieu of flowers and cards, the family asks you to be generous in giving to CT Hospice (they took such tremendous care of him) 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 in memory of our "Guitar" George Baker.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 12, 2019