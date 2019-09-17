|
|
Barone, Jr., George
With great sadness we announce the passing of George Barone, Jr., 65 years old. He was also a summer resident at Clinton Beach, Clinton CT.
He was born in New Haven, CT, son of Carmela (Millie) Barone of Hamden and the late George Barone, Sr.
George was a graduate of St. Brendan Grammar School and Notre Dame High School of West Haven, CT. He received a Bachelor's Degree of Science from SCSC, where he was a proud member of the Phi Alpha Omega Fraternity, an Associate's Degree in Computer Science from Waterbury Tech., and a Master's Degree in Business Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
George was a founder of Cheshire Performing and Fine Arts Committee and a member of The Campania Club of New Haven.
He was employed for 40 years at Bank of America retiring as a Senior Vice President, Info Technology.
Besides his mother, George is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 42 years, Nancy Sugrue Barone and by the loves of his life, daughters Juliette (Jon) Allen, Jolima Grieco and Carol (Jamie) Montana, and his adored grandchildren, Rosie Grieco and twins Jon and Chloe Allen, He also leaves his very devoted brother Paul (Sharon) Barone of Cheshire. George is also survived by his uncle and aunt, Nicholas and Rosalie Barone of Hamden, sisters-in-law, Karen Joos of Melbourne Beach FL, Lynne Martens of New Haven, cherished nieces and nephews.
Arrangements – Friends are invited to greet George's family at The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main Street, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A brief service and words of remembrance will commence at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in George's name, can be made to Foster and Forever Pet Rescue at https://www.fosterandforever.org/donate-online/ or to Foster and Forever Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 284, Naugatuck, CT 06770. An organization George volunteered at until the time of his death. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019