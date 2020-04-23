|
|
Rogers, George C.
George C. Rogers of West Haven, CT passed away on April 15, 2020 after a long illness at his home. He was born in New Haven, CT on September 15, 1951. Beloved son of George J. and Rosemary K. Rogers and step-son of Charles L. Rogers. George is survived by his sisters Rosemarie Lapre (Maurice, deceased) of WestHaven, Suzanne Rogers (Barbara) of Anon, Lorraine Bell of Collinsville; beloved nieces Jeannine Bradley (Dennis), Claudine Murphy (Joe) and Lauren Bell; nephews Philip Lapre (Joyce) and Sean Bell (Amy). He is also survived by his grand nieces and nephews Kyle, Connor, Collene, Christopher, Evan, Stephanie, Jordan, Sophie and Margot. George worked for many manufacturing company's as a quality control manager and enjoyed traveling whenever there was an opportunity to do so. He loved golfing and took great pleasure in restoring his clubs himself, as well as cooking for family and friends. A celebration of George's life will be at a later date. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit,
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2020