1/1
George Carpenter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carpenter, George
George Baton Carpenter, Jr., age 91, died August 1, 2020 after a stroke. George was born in New Haven, CT to George B. Carpenter, Sr., and Dorothy Wartman. He attended Hopkins School and was a 1951 graduate of Amherst College. He is survived by his children, George III, Robert, Sarah and Susan, their spouses, as well his ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren, who all called him "PopPop." George is also survived by his beloved partner of 33 years, Judy, her children, and their families. George will be greatly missed by a large group of friends who admired him for his golf prowess, enjoyment of gin rummy and poker. He will be remembered for his welcoming manner, sense of humor, smile and for being a gentleman and good friend. He leaves a legacy of having been well known in the New England golfing community and beyond, including at New Haven Country Club.
A private memorial service will be held later. Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St., New Haven.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved