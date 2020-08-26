George Carpenter

Carpenter, George

George Baton Carpenter, Jr., age 91, died August 1, 2020 after a stroke. George was born in New Haven, CT to George B. Carpenter, Sr., and Dorothy Wartman. He attended Hopkins School and was a 1951 graduate of Amherst College. He is survived by his children, George III, Robert, Sarah and Susan, their spouses, as well his ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren, who all called him "PopPop." George is also survived by his beloved partner of 33 years, Judy, her children, and their families. George will be greatly missed by a large group of friends who admired him for his golf prowess, enjoyment of gin rummy and poker. He will be remembered for his welcoming manner, sense of humor, smile and for being a gentleman and good friend. He leaves a legacy of having been well known in the New England golfing community and beyond, including at New Haven Country Club.

A private memorial service will be held later. Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St., New Haven.



