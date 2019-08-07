Home

George Coulson Obituary
Coulson, George
George Coulson, age 92 of Solstice Senior Living in Guilford, formerly of Waterbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 surrounded by the love and comfort of his family after an extended illness. He was the widower of Martha (Morris) Coulson.
George was born October 23rd 1926 in Mahonoy City, PA, the son of the late Joseph and Cora (Pennypacker) Coulson. He was raised and educated in PA and proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy, during World War II and spent many years as a carpenter and locksmith for Eyelet Specialty of Waterbury, before his retirement. George was an avid stamp collector and served as secretary for the Waterbury Stamp Club and was a proud member of the American Philatelic Society. He was also an active volunteer at the West Haven VA Hospital, where he served as a member of the Institutional Review Board.
Left to remember, cherish and honor George's love and memory is his daughter, Cora Coulson-Metcalf and her husband, John Metcalf of Guilford, his grandchildren; Christopher Piedescalzo and his wife, Jennifer, and Amber Bialczak and her husband, Bobby as well as his three great-grandchildren Grant, Gavin, and Tegan Bialczak. He was predeceased by his brother and nephew, Joseph and Joey Coulson.
The Coulson family would like to thank and acknowledge the staff and care takers at Branford Hospice for the wonderful, loving care and support they provided to George and his family during his illness.
Funeral services for Mr. Coulson will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint John's Episcopal Church, 16 Church St., Waterbury. Those planning to attend are kindly asked to go directly to the church. Casey's Eastside Memorial has been honored to assist the family with their arrangements. To honor George's memory, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at www.nationalmssociety.org would be greatly appreciated. For further information or to leave an online message of comfort, please visit the funeral home website at:
www.eastsidememorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 9, 2019
