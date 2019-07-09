New Haven Register Obituaries
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
George D. Burgess


1950 - 2019
George D. Burgess Obituary
Burgess, George D.
George D. Burgess of Clinton passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, surrounded by the love of his family.
George was born on March 13, 1950, in New Haven and attended the Branford public schools. He was a vintage and classic car enthusiast and enjoyed attending car shows and swap meets and talking to anyone who shared his interest. He was a proud Teamster and member of Local 443, having driven trucks for several local oil companies, Stop and Shop, and most recently, the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
George leaves his wife, Ellen, daughter Dawn (Dan) McBride, son Richard (Anna Filipkowska) Burgess, grandsons Zachary (Krystina) and Hunter, great-grandson Michael, a brother Robert and sister, Lisa, nieces and nephews. He also leaves his much beloved friend and companion, his dog Bear.
George was predeceased by his parents, Lewis Burgess and Alberta Quinney Burgess and his sister Cindy.
The family wishes to thank Connecticut Hospice for their kind care and their gift of a gentle passing.
Services in care of the Swan Funeral Home of Clinton, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 11, 2019
