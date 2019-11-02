New Haven Register Obituaries
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
George E. Funaro


1946 - 2019
George E. Funaro Obituary
Funaro, George E.
George E. Funaro, 73, of Madison, died Nov. 1, 2019 at Conn. Hospice after a long battle with brain cancer. He was the husband of Valerie Letis Funaro. George was born in New Haven Oct. 1, 1946 and served our country in the US Marine Corps as a lance corporal and his community working for AMTRAK for 31 years. He is also survived by his son George Funaro Jr. and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Friends may call Tuesday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Conn. Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT. For full obituary, please go to Torellofh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019
