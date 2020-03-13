|
|
Wilson Jr., George E.
George E. Wilson Jr. of Branford died peacefully Monday evening March 9, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. George was born on January 30, 1931 in New Haven to George Wilson and Marion Hopkins Wilson Hamre. George was predeceased by his parents, his siblings Marion Barrett, Helen Barise, Edmund Wilson, and Raymond Wilson, his beloved wife Betty Vogt Wilson, and his daughters Judith Martin and Deboroah Wenziak Stone. He is survived by his sister Beverly (Tony) Maiorino; daughter Betsy Wilson Gerosa; six grandchildren; Amy (Chad) Sowersby, Cynthia (Jesse) Edwards, Katie (Marc) Steiglitz, Jen (Todd) Gorski, Nicole (Peter) Gerosa, and his "buddy" George Gerosa; and eight great-grandchildren Kiana, Darien, Olivia, Adriana, Peyton, Bodyn, Penelope, and Mila his "baby blue." George was a U.S. Postal Carrier for thirty years in New Haven and was a proud US Navy Veteran who served in the Korean Conflict on the USS Fitch. He was involved with the BPOE, a life member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, proud supporter of local police and fire, and never missed watching a UConn Women's Basketball Game or Patriots Game. He was everyone's biggest cheerleader attending concerts, recitals, graduations, and sporting events, including even watching Nicole and George as coaches. He was a staple in the Indian Neck neighborhood, especially with his daily morning visits to Lenny's. He valued his friendships, especially his loving neighbors. He was the man you went to when you needed anything and everything fixed. We will mostly miss his daily phone calls inquiring what everyone's plans were for the day, the always filled snack drawer, and his endless generosity.
Funeral arrangements will be private. There will be a celebration of life at Lenny's Indian Head Inn in Branford. Donations in George's memory may be made to the Closer to Free Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020