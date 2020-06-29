George F. Gabucci
Gabucci, George F.
George F. Gabucci, age 77, of West Haven passed away on June 24, 2020 at CT Hospice. He was the loving husband of Patricia Williams Gabucci. George was born in New Haven, son of the late Alfred "Aldo" and Rose Giovinale Gabucci. He is also survived by his children, Faith Ann (Sean) Morman of East Haven and Rose Mary Gabucci of Clinton, his grandchildren, Joseph and Miranda Morman, Robert Gabucci, Samantha and Sidney Clark. George was proud US Army Veteran. He was an avid hockey player and a NY Football Giants Fan. Prior to his retirement, he was a Union Carpenter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at St. John Vianney Campus, 300 Capt. Thomas Blvd. West Haven, CT on THURSDAY at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 29, 2020.
