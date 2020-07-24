Page Sr., George F.
George F. Page, Sr. of Sun City Center, FL, formerly of New Haven passed away May 23, 2020 in South Bay Hospital. He is the beloved husband of 55 years of Barbara Ruggiero Page. Born in New Haven on March 6, 1943 son of the late George L. and Doris Barney Page, George worked for Yale University for 38 years, retiring in 2006 as a supervisor with the Campus Mail Service. Prior to his time at Yale, George worked for Connecticut Coke Co. While working at Yale, George achieved his goal of graduating from Albertus Magnus College, receiving his Associates and Bachelor of Science degree in 2002 at the age of 59. George was active in the community; he was scoutmaster of Troop 79 in New Haven for 25 years. He was as devout Catholic and active parishioner of St. Francis and St. Bernadette Church in New Haven, serving as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Bernadette and St. Francis, taught religious education at St. Bernadette. George has a passion for teaching and would say you are never too old to learn and never too old to teach. He was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 8231. George was a co-chair of the Quinnipiac-East Management Team for the City of New Haven. He also enjoyed genealogy and was a member of the Connecticut Society of Genealogists. He was also a member of the Archdiocese of Hartford Catholic Boy scouts Committee. He is the proud father of George F. Page, Jr. and his wife Sarah Dornblaser, of West Haven, Michele Page, Riverview, FL, and the late Jennifer L. Page. Brother of Alan E. Page, of North Branford and the late Brian S. Page. Grandfather of Scott W. Page and great-grandfather of Jacob and Sebastian.
A Memorial Mass was held on July 22, 2020. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of George's arrangements. George would like everyone to remember the following: "Be true to yourself, for when you are alone, that is who you are with." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Association - CT Chapter 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
- Donation Processing PO Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741. Share a memory and sign George's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
.