More Obituaries for George Forte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Forte

George Forte Obituary
Forte, George
George Forte, 86, formally of Bayshore Drive West Haven entered into rest on April 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Antonio and Jiovanni Mattei Forte. Loving and appreciative brother of Maria (Tony) DeLucca, Phyllis (Jack) Renzi and the late Lucy (Joe) Mendillo. Caring Uncle to all of his many nieces and nephews. George was employed at FMR Grinding Wheel Corp. of West Haven many years ago. More recently he was a restaurant associate at Seabreeze Restaurant and Racebrook Country Club. George was an avid Baltimore Orioles, UCONN basketball and WNBA fan, and also a connoisseur of beers, "The Champagne of Bottled Beers" being his favorite. After surviving a massive stroke and suffering with congestive heart failure for over two years, COVID-19 was just too much… in addition due to the cancellation of College Basketball and MLB, George thought it best to depart this world…his wit and wisdom on life will be missed by all.
All funeral services will be private, and are entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. To leave a message for the family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020
