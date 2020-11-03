1/1
George "Skip" Holroyd Jr.
1941 - 2020
Holroyd, Jr, George "Skip"
Saturday, October 31, 2020 George "Skip" Holroyd, Jr. longtime resident of Guilford passed away at St. Raphael Hospital, New Haven. Husband of Brenda MacDonald.
Mr. Holroyd was born in Meriden on May 15, 1941. Father of Rick Holroyd, Jr and his wife Melissa of Guilford, CT; David Holroyd and his wife Susan of Brookline, NH; and Todd Holroyd of Cheshire, CT. He is also survived by six grandchildren and a sister Lisa Champagne (Peter) of Gales Ferry. Predeceased by a step-daughter, Lori MacDonald Cowett
Memorial services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 975 Main St, Branford on Sat. Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
