George Iacobellis

George Iacobellis In Memoriam
IACOBELLIS, GEORGE In Loving Memory of our Father, Father-in-Law & Pop, On His 25th Anniversary In Heaven. You left that November night, your last thoughts unknown. You left us many memories we're proud to have as our own. You taught us so much and taught us how to love. We know now you are at peace with God in Heaven above. Treasure him, dear God and give him eternal rest. Because when he was here with us, he was the best. The greatest blessing we've always had is the wonderful man that we called Dad. I love and miss you"Old Man" Love, Jo-Ann. Love you always, Bella and Ed Grandsons: Rich, George and Eddie
Published in New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2019
