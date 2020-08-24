Murphy, George J.
George J. Murphy passed away peacefully at CT Hospice on August 22, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side, as well as a wonderful Hospice nurse Colleen, after a challenging battle with cancer. He was the son of George T. and Dorothy DeSheen Murphy. He leaves his wife, Nancy Hanson Muir Murphy of North Haven, son Michael Murphy (Susan) of Holliston, MA, and daughter Beth Purcell of East Haven, grandson Nicholas Purcell of East Haven, and grandson Ryan Murphy of Philadelphia, PA. He also leaves a loving sister, Jean Murphy of Yorktown Heights, NY, stepsons John Muir (Joseph Mazza) of Paterson, NJ and Christopher Muir of Palm Beach, FL, and several caring cousins, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his late wife, Ann Ruotolo Murphy. George attended St. Lawrence Grammar School and graduated from West Haven H.S. He served in the Naval Reserves for 7 years, and was a graduate of the American Institute of Banking, Dunn & Bradstreet, Williams College School of Banking. He joined First Bank in New Haven in 1956 and continued his banking career for 49 years. He enjoyed racquetball, boating, reading, and traveling both home and abroad, especially cruising with his good friends. He was a member of the Knights of St. Patrick, and also enjoyed playing poker with his buddies. George, may you rest in peace, we love you.
Friends may attend his Prayer Service on Wednesday, August 26th at 11:00 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden and may also visit with his family one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Murphy family understands if you choose not to attend. Special thanks to Nancy Haffan, Care Coordinator for Smilow, for her genuine concern for George and Nancy. Contributions in George's memory may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To send condolences, please see www.beecherandbennett.com
.