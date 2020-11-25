Lublin, GeorgeGeorge Lublin, 84, of West Haven, devoted husband of Diane (Weiss) Lublin, died on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Born in New Haven, March 4, 1936, George was a son of the late Maurice and Matilda Lublin. Beloved Father of Marcie Epstein (David) of Hamden and Adam Lublin (Robin) of West Haven. Dear Brother of Phillip Lublin (Sandra) of Milford, the late Sylvia Goldbaum, Anite Chaneles, and Irving Lublin. Cherished grandfather of Erica, Eric, Joshua, Ryan, Zackary. Treasured great-grandfather of Evanna. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be private at graveside due to the COVID Crisis. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the CT Food Bank or to Cong. Mishkan Israel. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: