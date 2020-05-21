George M. Chvirko
1941 - 2020
Chvirko, George M.
George M. Chvirko, age 78 of Naugatuck entered into rest on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. He was the beloved husband of 38 years to Barbara (Turski) Chvirko. He was born in Derby on November 22, 1941 the son of the late Michael Chvirko and the late Jean (Fanesi) Severson. George was a graduate of Derby High School Class of 1960. He went on to be an Office Supply Manager for Philips Medical Systems, Inc. for many years until his retirement. He was also the President of the Philips Local Union. George loved to travel and enjoyed going to renaissance fairs. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Harper and her husband Paul, his son Gregory, grandchildren Joshua, Michael and Olivia Chvirko, his brother John Chvirko of Deerfield Beach, FL, and his dogs Duchess and Luna. He was predeceased by his sister Jean Ruwet of West Palm Beach, FL and his daughter-in-law Irene Chvirko. Due to the current health crisis, George's service will be private and have been entrusted to the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. A celebration of George's life will be held on November 22, 2020 at a location to be announced by the family. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice in George's memory. Online condolences can be left for his family at www.adzimafh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
